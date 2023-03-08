Women playing key role in all areas: Collector Srikesh B Lathakar

Srikakulam: Women were playing key role in all areas during modern technological era, said district collector Srikesh B Lathakar. He attended International Women's Day celebrations organised by women, and child welfare and rural development departments at Srikakulam on Tuesday.

The collector explained that women were playing key role in administration, management, entrepreneurship, policing, defence, research and other key sectors. women are working with more dedication and concentration than men which was proved by several studies and observations. Family system in India flourished only with dedicated work of the women, he said.

Lathakar also suggested to men not to harass women at house and also at work places which is not good for society and it may lead to disorder, he warned. "We are celebrating Women's Day separately to establish and popularise the importance of women in our society for its peaceful development," the collector explained.

District level women officers of various departments like medical and health, Dr B Meenakshi, district revenue officer M Rajeswari, revenue divisional officer B Shanthi, district educational officer G Pagadalamma and chief planning officer

M Laxmi Prasanna were felicitated.