Women safety top priority for Prakasam SP

Ongole: Malika Garg assumed the charge of Prakasam district Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office in Ongole on Thursday.

Malika took charge from the in-charge SP K Chowdeswari. The AR police welcomed her with the traditional guard of honour at the DPO. Malik Garg expressed happiness for her deputation in the Prakasam district and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang for giving her the opportunity. She said that she will strive for making the district free from crimes by maintaining law and order, promote women's safety, stop illegal activities like gambling, smuggling of gutkha and ganja etc., take up innovative approaches to redress issues, improve measures for the welfare of staff among others.

She said that she is open to working with all staff and all departments in the district to provide justice to the vulnerable sections. She assured that she would respond to all petitions in a free and fair manner and never tolerates dereliction of duty.

Reiterating that the women safety is her top priority, Malika Garg said that the government is already implementing several programmes like Disha police stations, women help desks in police stations, and others. She urged the women and girls to install the Disha SOS App in their mobile phones and utilise it in emergencies. She assured that she will be always reachable to the public and give her best at all times to keep the district at the frontline of progress in the State.

Later, she visited the Police Martyrs' Memorial Monument on the District Police Office premises and paid tributes to the martyrs. Additional SP (Admin) B Ravi Chandra, Additional SP (OSD) K Chowdeswari, special branch DSP Mariyadasu, other DSPs in the district, senior police officers, staff from all wings in the department met her and conveyed their greetings.