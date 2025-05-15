Live
Women urged to download Shakti App
- An awareness programme on women’s safety was conducted at Allu Ramalingaiah Medical College
Rajamahendravaram: An awareness programme on women’s safety was conducted at Allu Ramalingaiah Medical College on Wednesday under the leadership of DSP (Women Police Station) KV Satyanarayana, who serves as the District In-charge Nodal Officer of the Shakti Team. The programme was organised following the instructions of District SP D Narasimha Kishore. During the session, DSP Satyanarayana educated the participants on preventive measures against sexual assaults targeting women and girls. He also provided insights into self-defence techniques that can be useful for women.
The DSP explained about the importance of understanding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the benefits of using the Shakti App, a dedicated application designed for women’s safety. He urged all women to download the Shakti App and explained that it allows them to seek immediate police assistance at any time in case of an emergency. Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna also addressed the gathering, adding further insights on safety measures.
Around 250 lady homeopathic medical students and faculty members attended the meeting.