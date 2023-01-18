Women with gynaecological issues can avail free scanning

Visakhapatnam: Providing the much-required respite to poor women facing gynaecological problems, Visakhapatnam district administration facilitated free scanning in private hospitals and scanning centres. Keeping the financial constraints faced by the lower income groups in view, District Collector A Mallikarjuna has taken the decision to this effect.

As a part of the initiative, women from weaker sections will be facilitated five percent of free tests in all private scanning centre and hospitals. Earlier, a series of meetings were held with the managements of 277 private hospitals and scanning centres across the district.

Directing the hospital staff, the Collector made it clear that all hospital managements should facilitate five percent of scanning tests free of cost to the poor women patients.

The details of the patients who availed the free test facility will be entered in a separate register at each centre and the data will be submitted to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) office. "The DMHO office staff members will cross-check the respective details from time to time and action will be taken against those who try to mislead the authorities," said DMHO P Jagadeeswara Rao.

Those suffering from a range of gynaecological problems can avail the free scanning facility. "Also, we will interact with the patients and find out if the scanning tests have been conducted free of cost or not," he mentioned.

The facility will come in handy for women making trips to various government hospitals in the district to get their gynaecological problems treated. If the hospital doctors determine that a scan is necessary for poor women in particular, they can get a free scanning service based on the recommendation made at any hospital or scanning centre in the district.

Regarding the implementation of the service, a meeting of the District Level Multi Member Appropriate Authority and District Level Advisory Committee was held recently under the chairmanship of the District Collector. The District Collector clarified that five percent free scanning should be made mandatory in all private scanning centres and hospitals.