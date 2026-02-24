Women’s archery ranking tourney concludes

Vijayawada: The 3rd NTRP Khelo India National Women’s Archery Ranking Tournament for Senior, Junior and Sub-Junior categories concluded successfully at the Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology here after two days of intense competition.

The prestigious event was jointly organised by Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA), Krishna District Archery Association (KDAA), Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy, under the aegis of Archery Association of India, supported by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and the District Sports Authority of NTR district.

More than 170 women archers from various States participated in the ranking tournament across compound and recurve events in all three categories. Technical officials appointed by the national federation supervised the competitions.

V Spoorthi Bhimavaram secured the gold medal in the Sub-Junior Compound category, while K Bhushikirthana won silver in the Junior Compound division. V Priya Vaishnavi also clinched medals in her respective event. Winners in different categories were presented medals, certificates, and prizes during the closing ceremony.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Sports Committee former Chairman Donepudi Shankar, senior advocates N Sai Sankar and P Rajasekhar, and other dignitaries attended as chief guests and distributed awards to the winners. APAA Chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana, General Secretary BV Ramana and others were present.