Women’s Day celebrations at MITS stress women uplift
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm, focusing on women empowerment and leadership here on Friday.
Annamayya district SP V Vidya Sagar Naidu, chief guest, highlighted the significance of education, self-reliance, and safety for women. He emphasised the role of initiatives like ‘Bharosa’ in ensuring women’s security and urged students to draw inspiration from successful women leaders. Madanapalle DSP D Kondaiah Naidu, RRR Educational Academy president Nadella Dwarakanath, MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj and other dignitaries participated in the event.
