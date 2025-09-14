Women’s Empowerment Central to India’s Progress, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

Tirupati: At the National Women's Empowerment Conference held in Tirupati, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the integral role of women in Indian society and history. He highlighted that respecting women has long been an intrinsic part of Indian tradition, with women significantly contributing to spiritual and social movements throughout the country.

Birla remarked, "Women played a key role in the freedom struggle. No country has developed without their participation. They have broken social barriers and engaged in numerous movements." He praised the Constitution for incorporating provisions aimed at enhancing the status of women, stating that it is women's empowerment that has positioned India as an influential nation on the global stage.

Drawing on historical context, he noted that women's leadership in Bharatbhumi has roots that extend back centuries. "Today, women are excelling in leadership roles across various sectors, including politics, science, technology, and the armed forces. Notably, we have a woman from an Adivasi background serving as the President of India," he added.

Birla acknowledged that meaningful empowerment of women cannot be accomplished overnight, but rather through sustained programmes and policies. He also mentioned the recent legislation that provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering gender equality in Indian society.