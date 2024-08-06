Work hard, work smart: Naidu tells Collectors

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh will release its vision document on October 2 with a special focus on the concept of achieving the target of zero poverty by 2047.

Addressing the Collectors’ Conference on Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told them that the only mantra is to “Work Hard, Work Smart.” Achieving the 2047 goal on poverty is not a difficult task. The Centre too is ready to help us.

What is required is proper planning and quick action. He asked the Collectors to prepare mandal-wise vision documents immediately. He recalled the days of 1995 when the administration used to be on toes. “I have not touched that speed yet. Soon you will see me in that old form.

I used to go round Hyderabad and state and suspend officials if found to be negligent in their work,” he reminded the Collectors. He also made it clear that the presentations officers make in the conference or otherwise should be interesting not induce sleep.

He said gone were the days when the Collectors used to work from their chambers. “Now you have to go to the people, meet them in small groups, give patient hearing to their problems and resolve issues which do not have major financial implications immediately.”

He told them to fix the days when they would be in the field and when in office and directed them to prepare a review report of their one week’s work every Saturday. Naidu said this rule would apply to him as well.

He said while the government would encourage the Collectors who serve the poor, it will not tolerate lethargy or red tape.

He said he would hold Collectors’ Conference once every three months. Naidu said during his interaction with people, he was getting a large number of complaints related to land grabbing. “This issue needs to be resolved on top priority,” he said. He further said soon an app will be developed for the Collectors to review the progress in the districts. He advised them to develop an app for all MROs to get information in real time.