Work with the motto of ‘Party first’, Minister Anagani to cadre

Tirupati: District in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad called upon Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres to work with the spirit of ‘Party First’ and take the party’s vision to every household. He participated in the party’s mass outreach initiative ‘Suparipalana lo Tholi Adugu’ in Satyavedu on Monday.

On the occasion, the minister introduced the newly appointed party constituency coordinator K Sankar Reddy, to local leaders and party activists. Praising Reddy for his tireless efforts over the years, the minister urged all constituency leaders to stand united in support of him.

“Sankar Reddy has worked hard day and night for the party. It’s time for all of us to rally behind him. Every leader and activist should work together to make this outreach programme a grand success,” said Satya Prasad.

He also assured party workers that those who contribute significantly to the success of the ‘Intintiki Telugu Desam’ campaign will be recognised and rewarded with party positions within the constituency.

Reflecting on the party’s past achievements, the minister stated that it was under N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership between 2014 and 2019 that the state began recovering from the hardships of bifurcation. “Chandrababu laid the foundation for rebuilding the state. But Jagan Reddy destroyed those foundations and pushed the state back by 40 years,” he said.

Satya Prasad expressed confidence that the alliance of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

He urged party members to approach people proudly, asserting that all the promises made during the election have been fulfilled. Party district president G Narasimha Yadav, former MLA Hemalatha, and several other leaders also took part.