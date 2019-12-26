Workers becomes seriously ill after inhaling poisonous gas in Visakhapatnam

Parwada: An accident broke out at Vijayasri Organics in Parwada of Visakhapatnam district. In the incident, three workers became seriously ill after inhaling poisonous gas.

The injured workers, Appa Rao, Chandramohan, and Sridhar were rushed to a private hospital at Gajuwaka for treatment. On receiving the information, Parwada police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.