Workers celebrate May Day with zest in TIRUPATI

Tirupati : Labour force celebrated May Day with enthusiasm on Monday by organising various programmes at several places in the city. The speakers at these meetings have chorused their rights and demands.

Speaking at various meetings on the occasion, CITU district general secretary Kandarapu Murali condemned the confinement policies of both Central and State governments and said the workers should unitedly strive for the protection of labour laws.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has abolished labour laws and introduced labour codes and initiated the 12-hour work policy in the country.

he spirit of May Day was an eight hours work policy but the Central government has been taking it to the olden days by officially announcing the 12-hour policy.

In AP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has ignored the assurances given to the labour force before elections and now trying to restrict them. CITU district secretary KSS Prasada Rao, R Lakshmi, Venugopal, Mallikarjuna Rao and others participated in the programmes.

CPI (ML) New Democracy Tirupati city secretary P Venkataratnam called for a prolonged battle against the anti-labour policies of the BJP government at the Centre. He took part in several meetings arranged by various organisations and said that the BJP government has never passed any resolution in favour of labourers in Parliament during the last nine years.

The labourers have to fight for the abolition of four labour codes, should oppose the privatisation of public sector industries and for the minimum wage of Rs 27,000. He also demanded the minimum EPF pension of Rs 10,000. IFTU district vice president J Ganga Devi, Aruna, Adiseshu, K Vijay Kumar, P Rajagopal and others also took part.

CPI State committee member P Harinath Reddy also attended the celebrations organised by different unions and demanded equal pay for equal work. He criticised the State government for not paying the salaries of government employees in time. Party leaders Chinnam Penchalaiah, J Viswanath, K Radhakrishna, K Kumar Reddy and others were present.

DYFI State vice-president S Jayachandra, AIDWA district secretary P Sai Lakshmi and CITU district vice-president J Naga Venkatesh took part in the May Day celebrations at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University and they flayed the government’s policies against the workers.

At Town Club circle, TDP constituency in-charge M Sugunamma, corporator RC Muni Krishna, G Narasimha Yadav, Pushpa Latha, Vuka Vijaya Kumar and others participated and celebrated the May Day. They cut a cake and hoisted the TNTUC flag.

AP Medical Employees Union celebrated the day at SV Medical College in which Principal Dr P A Chandrasekharan took part. He assured the workers of resolving any issue that comes to his notice. Union State general secretary A Giri Babu said a plan of action has to be chalked out to fight to resolve all pending issues by next May.

APNGOs association Tirupati city president S Suresh Babu, KC Subrahmanyam, Radhakrishna and others also spoke on the occasion.

Tirupati district wing of the Indian Red Cross Society distributed hygiene kits to sanitary workers at Ruia Hospital. Its chairman Dr V Prasad, Ruia hospital CSRMO Dr K Lakshman Naik, RMO Dr Yuvanvesh Reddy, G Sudarsana Rao and others participated.