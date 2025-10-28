Workshop on AI-powered smart research skills in medical field

Visakhapatnam: In a significant stride towards integrating cutting-edge technology into biomedical education, a day-long workshop was held on ‘Empowering Postgraduates with Smart Research Skills’ on Monday (October 27).

Organised exclusively for PG medical students, the initiative aimed to equip them with knowledge and practical skills necessary to effectively leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) in various aspects of biomedical research.

Participants were introduced to how AI can streamline and enhance different stages of research from conceptualising studies and conducting literature reviews to ensuring responsible and ethical application in academic work.

The workshop, organised by GITAM Deemed University, featured insightful expert sessions.

Highlighting how AI tools can accelerate the design and structuring of research studies, noted medical researcher Dr. Raveendran delivered an engaging talk on ‘AI in conceptualising and drafting research protocols’.

Demonstrating AI-based techniques for efficient data synthesis and evidence-based insights, Dr. Harsimrat Singh Waraich explored smart literature reviews. GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Gitanjali Batmanabane concluded the sessions with a thought-provoking address on balancing automation with essential human competencies, underscoring the continued value of critical thinking and ethical judgment in the AI era.

Medical college dean S.P. Rao said that the institution continues to shape the next generation of biomedical researchers equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving scientific landscape.

A highlight of the event was the A hands-on training session on ‘MyCalPharm’, an innovative AI-powered research support platform, was one of the highlights of the event. Participants gained practical experience in utilising digital tools designed to enhance research efficiency, accuracy and data management in the medical field.