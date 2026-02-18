Workshop on ‘energy and cost savings – demand response’ initiative

Visakhapatnam: With an objective of reducing distribution costs and ensuring stable grid management while supplying power to consumers, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APEPDCL) has launched the ‘Energy and Cost Savings – Demand Response’ initiative.

Implemented in collaboration with elements energy, a startup incubated at Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the innovative programme has been specially designed for government, industrial, commercial, and residential consumers.

To build awareness among the public about the endeavour, a workshop was conducted at the APEPDCL corporate office under the aegis of Elements Energy.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Prudhvi Tej Immadi, director (Operations) TV Surya Prakash, and Founder of Elements Energy Anson Sando along with senior officials were present at the workshop.

Also, the successful rollout of smart meters across APEPDCL’s jurisdiction enables more efficient management of electricity consumption.

By reducing usage during peak tariff hours and shifting consumption to off-peak or normal tariff periods, consumers can significantly lower their electricity bills, the APEPDCL officials recommended.

At the same time, the initiative will enhance DISCOM operational efficiency and contribute to improved grid management, facilitating greater integration of renewable energy into the system, Prudhvi Tej Immadi underlined.

During the workshop held for industrial and commercial consumers, detailed presentations were given on the programme structure, implementation strategy and key benefits.

Through the initiative, APEPDCL aims not only to reduce electricity bills for consumers but also enhance transparency and efficiency in power consumption.

The programme is expected to serve as a milestone in expanding smart grid systems and renewable energy adoption in the future.