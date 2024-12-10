Workshop on immunisation held

Puttaparthi: Medical department officials have organised a district workshop for medical officers and supervisors on immunisation at Sri Shakti Bhavan here on Monday, in which medical officers from 62 PHCs participated.

District immunisation officer B Nagendra Nayak, the chief guest, said that doubts and misconceptions over all types of immunisations were explained to the medical staff.

Dr Varun, medical officer from Kurnool, gave training to the staff, whilc Dr Joshna, medical officer of Puttaparthi primary health centre, explained the household survey in detail.

A special officer from Sathya Sai district participated in the training programme. DMHO PS Manjuvani and others also participated.