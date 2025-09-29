World heart day focuses on rising cardiac diseases among youth - Medicover doctors stress awareness and prevention

Kurnool: Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death globally, with an alarming increase in cases being reported among younger individuals, warned Medicover Hospitals on the occasion of World Heart Day.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr. N. Chaitanya Kumar, Dr. C.S. Teja Nandan Reddy, and Dr. B.S. Praveen Kumar, Consultant Interventional Cardiologists, noted that cardiovascular diseases, once largely confined to the elderly, are now spreading rapidly among young adults. This trend, they said, is primarily due to modern lifestyle factors, including unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity, and growing stress levels.

“Heart health is being compromised at an early age due to changes in daily routines, irregular eating habits, and increased stress,” said Dr. Chaitanya Kumar. “By taking timely preventive measures, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing heart-related ailments.”

Every year, World Heart Day is observed on September 29 to raise public awareness about cardiovascular health and to encourage people to take proactive steps in maintaining a healthy heart. This year, Medicover Hospitals emphasized that awareness must translate into action through lifestyle changes and regular check-ups.

The team of doctors shared practical steps that individuals can adopt to safeguard their heart health:

Exercise Daily: A minimum of 30 minutes of physical activity, such as walking, jogging, or cycling, helps strengthen the heart while controlling obesity, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Eat a Balanced Diet: Cut back on junk food, sugar, and calorie-dense meals. Include more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dry fruits, and heart-healthy foods like avocados.

Manage Stress: Practice yoga, meditation, and deep breathing techniques. Ensure 7–8 hours of quality sleep to allow the body to recover and reduce stress-related risks.

Adopt Healthy Habits: Maintain a consistent daily routine, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and undergo an annual health check-up to detect early signs of heart disease.

Dr. Praveen Kumar emphasized that maintaining heart health is largely within one’s control.

“Small, consistent changes in lifestyle can yield major benefits,” he said. “Preventive care is far more effective than treatment after complications arise.”

As World Heart Day is observed worldwide, Medicover Hospitals urged individuals to take this opportunity to evaluate their health practices and commit to simple yet effective measures to protect their heart.