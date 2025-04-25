Live
‘World IP Day’ celebrated at SITAM
Vizianagaram: The Department of Management Studies SITAM College organised a thought-provoking workshop to mark World Intellectual Property (IP) Day.
The theme for this year, “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP,” celebrates the powerful synergy between creativity, innovation, and intellectual property rights in sustaining a dynamic and inclusive global music industry.
Dr Bhavya Manjeera Patruni, Scientist and Deputy Manager at the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) shed light on the significance of IP rights, particularly copyrights, patents, and trademarks not only in the music domain but also in the broader context of start-ups and entrepreneurship.
She emphasised how IP management supports innovators in safeguarding their creations and facilitating successful commercialisation.
SITAM’s Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) has been at the forefront of fostering innovation and IP awareness among students. Its active engagement with national organisations like NRDC ensures that theoretical learning is complemented by practical exposure to the real-world innovation ecosystem.
SITAM Director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal Dr DV Ramamurthy and others have participated in the programme.