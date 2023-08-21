World Mosquitoes Prevention Day: Medical officials take out awareness rally

Srikakulam: Prevention of mosquitoes is essential to lead healthy life, said district medical and health and district malaria department officials. The officials observed ‘World Mosquitoes’ (prevention) Day here on Sunday. On the occasion, medical officers of various wings, paramedical staff



took out awareness rally in Srikakulam and explained about various diseases which are being spread among human being. The medical officers appealed to people to maintain clean environment on the surroundings of residential areas which is essential to prevent mosquitoes.

They said that one should get awareness over mosquitoes and diseases caused by it and prevention of mosquitoes is the only effective solution to overcome diseases like malaria, filaria, dengue, chikungunya which are caused by mosquito bite. The officers also requested people to adopt naturally available and eco-friendly measures to prevent mosquitoes and not to follow other measures which may cause side-effect and damage to our health.

Deputy district medical and health officer, N Anuradha, district malaria officer, PV Satyannarayana and medical officers of various wings attended the programme.