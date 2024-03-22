  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

World Poetry Day observed

World Poetry Day observed
x
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Department of SKVT Government Degree College and Kala Gowthami jointly organised World Poetry Day programme at the SKVT...

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Department of SKVT Government Degree College and Kala Gowthami jointly organised World Poetry Day programme at the SKVT College here on Thursday.

Professor Tarapatla Satyanarayana of the Telugu Department at Adikavi Nannaya University took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said poets have the responsibility to create social consciousness in society which is full of caste hatred. He said that there is a need for progressive poetry to bring awareness to youth.

SKVT College Principal Dr Ebil Rajababu was present as the chief guest. He said that many poets have entertained and inspired people with their poems. Head of the Telugu Department Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that there is no other tool better than poetry to describe nature.

Faculty members S Rajkumar, Palli Sudha, M Lalita Ramya, A Sarala, N Subrahmanyeswari participated. Hitakarini Samaj Alumni Association President Cheerla Sitarama Naidu presided over the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X