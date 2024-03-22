World Poetry Day observed

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Department of SKVT Government Degree College and Kala Gowthami jointly organised World Poetry Day programme at the SKVT College here on Thursday.

Professor Tarapatla Satyanarayana of the Telugu Department at Adikavi Nannaya University took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said poets have the responsibility to create social consciousness in society which is full of caste hatred. He said that there is a need for progressive poetry to bring awareness to youth.

SKVT College Principal Dr Ebil Rajababu was present as the chief guest. He said that many poets have entertained and inspired people with their poems. Head of the Telugu Department Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that there is no other tool better than poetry to describe nature.

Faculty members S Rajkumar, Palli Sudha, M Lalita Ramya, A Sarala, N Subrahmanyeswari participated. Hitakarini Samaj Alumni Association President Cheerla Sitarama Naidu presided over the programme.