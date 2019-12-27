World Telugu Writers conference begins today in Vijayawada, Let's Protect Mother Tongue is the theme for the year

Vijayawada will be the venue for the fourth congress of world Telugu writers. The three days conference today will be held in the premises of Mogulrajapuram Siddhartha College. Writers and poets are gathering from all over the country. In view of the arrangements in the premises, there were 1,600 people. More than twice as many linguistic managers have been contacted. In 2007, 2011 and 2015, three World Telugu Writers' Conferences were held. This year's meetings are held under the slogan 'Let's Protect Mother Tongue'. With the United Nations announcing 2019 as the Year of International Mother Tongue Conservation, the organizers said the fourth World Telugu Writers' Convention was aimed at the conservation, development and modernization of all mother tongues on Telugu soil.

There will be 15 seminars, poetry recitals, Ashtavadhanam, Chamatkara Chaturmukha recitation, music revival, Telugu temple dances, Telugu language songs, poetry in Telugu, world Telugu, Telugu Telugu Vaibhavam, Palakarisetam poem, youth Telugu Bhavathi.

Conferences begin at 10am. The first day will be the inaugural session. The inaugural session will be held at Gidugu Rammurthy literary-cultural building in grand style. Many Telugu literary figures will attend. The President of the World Telugu Writers' Association Buddha Prasad preside over the council.

Chandrasekhar, president of the Sahitya Akademi prominent, well-known writer Shivraj Subbulakshmi, Acharya kolakaluri Inak, Sirivennela Karthik, Yadlapalli Venkateswara K. Sivareddi, Velcheru Narayan such celebrities will take part in the Congress of the direction.