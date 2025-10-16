  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Yalamanchili Srikanth new Technical Official

Yalamanchili Srikanth new Technical Official
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Andhra Kabaddi Association (AKA) General Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth has been nominated as a Technical Official for the 3rd Asian...

Vijayawada: Andhra Kabaddi Association (AKA) General Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth has been nominated as a Technical Official for the 3rd Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held from October 21 to 30 in Bahrain.

Following his nomination, Srikanth departed from Vijayawada for Bahrain on Wednesday. This prestigious nomination stands as recognition of Srikanth’s remarkable contributions to Kabaddi, notably his role in successfully organising the National Beach Kabaddi Championship for Men and Women at Manginapudi Beach, Machilipatnam, Krishna district, as part of the annual Beach Festival.

Minister for Transport, Youth Advancement and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, Andhra Kabaddi Association President KV Prabhavathi, Working President N Arjuna Rao, and other Executive Committee members of the Andhra Kabaddi Association congratulated Srikanth on his international assignment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick