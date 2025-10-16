Live
Yalamanchili Srikanth new Technical Official
Vijayawada: Andhra Kabaddi Association (AKA) General Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth has been nominated as a Technical Official for the 3rd Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held from October 21 to 30 in Bahrain.
Following his nomination, Srikanth departed from Vijayawada for Bahrain on Wednesday. This prestigious nomination stands as recognition of Srikanth’s remarkable contributions to Kabaddi, notably his role in successfully organising the National Beach Kabaddi Championship for Men and Women at Manginapudi Beach, Machilipatnam, Krishna district, as part of the annual Beach Festival.
Minister for Transport, Youth Advancement and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, Andhra Kabaddi Association President KV Prabhavathi, Working President N Arjuna Rao, and other Executive Committee members of the Andhra Kabaddi Association congratulated Srikanth on his international assignment.