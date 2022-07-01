Yanamala questions meekness of YSRCP govt

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday slammed the YSRCP government for not making any effort to protect the AP interests with regard to payments of GST compensation by the Centre.

Ramakrishnudu said that except Andhra Pradesh, all other states sought extension of GST compensation for five more years in the 47th GST council meeting held in Chandigarh.

In a statement here, the TDP leader expressed concern that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was mortgaging the AP interests for the sake of his illegal assets cases. Even small states like Puducherry and Jharkhand had raised their voice over the GST compensation.

The former finance minister said that it was provided in the GST Act itself to pay some portion of income to make up for losses to the states that would suffer losses due to over 17 types of taxes going into the hands of the Centre in GST. The YSRCP government in AP was not in a position to ask for the benefits that were due to it as per the laws.

The TDP leader accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of giving unconditional support to the Central government in the Presidential election. It was a big opportunity to get Special Category Status to the state but the YSRCP government failed to use it. The CM had destroyed the golden future of the AP youth, he alleged.

Ramakrishnudu said that the YSRCP was extending support to the Centre though the state was suffering huge losses financially. The AP government had failed to prevent the financial burdens on the people. The Centre took decisions at the GST council that would put unbearable burdens on the people. Still, the YSRCP government gave its support and this was condemnable.

He said that in the compensation aspect, AP's loss would be more than its gain. The AP government should present before the public the details of its consent report in the GST council. The YSRCP government had miserably failed to explain the real tough situation in the state.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Centre was increasing taxes even on LED bulbs that were being used to save electricity. The Jagan government was unable to object even when new burdens were being imposed on farmers by increasing tax from 12 to 18 per cent on electric pumps and machines.