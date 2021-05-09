Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slams YSRCP government for filing false case against Naidu

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday slammed the YSRCP government for filing 'false cases' against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with the ulterior motive of diverting public attention from its failure to control the Covid-19 second wave.

Yanamala strongly objected to filing a case against Naidu when the TDP chief alerted the government on the origin of the dreaded N440K virus in the Kurnool district. Instead of taking remedial measures based on these remarks, the ruling YSRCP began its usual politics of vengeance by filing a false once again against the former Chief Minister.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that the mistakes made by the Jagan Reddy regime have become a curse for people now during this devastating spread of infections. The people were paying a heavy price because of the Chief Minister's inefficiency and negligent attitude.

The medical experts have been sounding advance alarms on the intensity of the second wave but Chief Minister Jagan Reddy turned a deaf ear to all such cautionary advice. Yanamala termed it as unfortunate that the Chief Minister was giving top priority only to the political victimisation of the TDP leaders rather than the safety of the people's lives.

The filing of a criminal case against Naidu would only expose the faction mindset of Jagan Reddy. The CCMB conducted studies on the new virus. Over 50 medical organisations published reports on the N440K variant, he pointed out.

The TDP leader recalled as to how the Telangana High Court has alerted their State government to take advance measures since the new virus was striking terror in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP government should explain whether it was ready to slap cases on the national media organisations and the scientists for sounding alert on N440K? The Jagan Reddy regime was not even caring about the Supreme Court orders on allowing the people to express their concerns freely on the infections.

Yanamala deplored that several patients were dying due to lack of beds, oxygen and medicines in Anantapur, Hindupur and in Vizianagaram.

The government is yet to learn any lessons. No steps were being taken though Remdesivir injections were being sold in black market at Rs 50,000. The Chief Minister should wake up from his deep slumber and start creating hope in the Covid-hit people. Or else, the YSRCP would have to pay a heavy price.