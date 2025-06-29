Yarlagadda gets rare Michigan honour

Live
Visakhapatnam: Nationalpresident of Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP) Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad was accorded a warm official welcome from the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, during his recent visit to the United States.
In a formal letter, Governor Whitmer acknowledged Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad’s exceptional contributions as a scholar, writer, and cultural ambassador, praising his role in building enduring bridges between India and the United States.
She highlighted his contributions as chairman of the A.P. Hindi Academy, Professor at Andhra University, President of Vishwa Hindi Parishad, and Member of the Central Hindi Advisory Committee of the Government of India. “Your academic excellence and leadership have not only advanced scholarship in India but have also inspired countless individuals in the Indian diaspora communities across Michigan and beyond,” Governor Whitmer mentioned in the letter.
Commending his efforts to promote Hindi and Telugu literature, she stated that his legacy continues to inspire generations of Indian Americans and enrich the global cultural fabric, leaving a lasting impact on education and cultural preservation.