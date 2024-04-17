  • Menu
Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari Leads Campaign in Hanuman Junction for Yarlagadda Venkatarao

Yarlagadda Gnaneshwari, the wife of NDA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao, took charge in leading a sensitization campaign in Hanuman Junction for the upcoming elections. Alongside Janasena Gannavaram constituency coordinator Chalamalashetty Ramesh, TDP president Atluri Srinivasa Rao, and BJP mandal president Thota Muralidhar, Gnaneshwari and other key leaders conducted an extensive election campaign in Hanuman Junction, Bapulapadu town, and surrounding areas under the banner of 'Gadapagadaku Prajagalam'.

The event saw a large turnout of leaders and workers from Hanuman Junction, Bapulapadu Mandal TDP, Janasena, and BJP, showing strong support for the NDA MLA candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao. Gnaneshwari spoke about Formula - P4, an innovative plan introduced by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, which aims to benefit the underprivileged in the upcoming NDA government.

The campaign highlighted the importance of future prospects, industrialization, and youth employment as key focus areas for the NDA candidate. The leaders urged the public to support Yarlagadda Venkatarao to bring about positive change and development in the region. With a dedicated team and a clear vision, the campaign in Hanuman Junction was a step towards building a better future for the community.

