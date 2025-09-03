  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Yarlagadda leads Telugu Language Day celebrations

Yarlagadda leads Telugu Language Day celebrations
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: ‘Padma Bhushan’ Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a renowned literary figure was the chief guest at the Telugu Language Day celebrations...

Vijayawada: ‘Padma Bhushan’ Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a renowned literary figure was the chief guest at the Telugu Language Day celebrations hosted by the Telugu Cultural Association of Greater Toronto (TCAGT) in Mississauga. The event, which drew Telugu families from the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding cities, honoured the contributions of Telugu language pioneers Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy and Dasarathi Krishnamacharya.

Addressing the gathering, Prasad emphasised the importance of preserving Telugu literature and encouraged the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community to foster linguistic pride in the younger generation. He expressed his pleasure at connecting with Toronto’s vibrant Telugu Diaspora and engaged in a lively Q&A session with the attendees.

TCAGT president Siva Yellela and chairman Surya Bezawada reflected on the association’s 38-year history of serving Telugu-speaking Canadians and its role in nurturing community leaders and artistes.

In recognition of his lifelong dedication to Telugu language and culture, Dr Lakshmi Prasad was felicitated by the TCAGT leadership and community dignitaries. Youth members Vishal Bezawada and Kala Narayanan were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick