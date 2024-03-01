Yarlagadda Venkata Rao participate in a discussion forum in AB Convention hall in Gannavaram

In Gannavaram Constituency, TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao emphasized the importance of women empowerment during a discussion forum held at AB Convention Hall near Gannavaram Airport. He stated that women's empowerment had thrived when the TDP was in power in the state and criticized the current government for failing to provide security to women. Yarlagadda reminded the audience of the special laws and schemes implemented by the TDP government to support women entrepreneurs and encourage female students towards IT. He urged all women to support the Telugu Desam Party in the upcoming elections and make Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister, highlighting Naidu's ability to bring developmental progress to the state.

Yarlagadda also addressed the increase in anarchy in the Gannavaram constituency and called for collective efforts to establish a peaceful environment. He condemned the vandalism of the TDP office and the harassment of TDP members by the current government. Yarlagadda promised to restore the previous peaceful atmosphere in Gannavaram if given the chance.

The event was attended by various women leaders and activists from the Gannavaram Constituency, as well as Janasena Viramahilas. Participants discussed the importance of women empowerment and the need to work together to prevent further incidents of anarchy in the region.



























