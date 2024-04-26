Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari Advocates for TDP Schemes for Women Empowerment in Gannavaram Constituency

Gannavaram Constituency TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkatarao's wife, Gnaneshwari, recently highlighted the importance of the Super Six Schemes introduced by the Telugu Desam Party for the empowerment of women. During a Prajagalam program organized in Prajadampadu village, Vijayawada rural mandal, Gnaneshwari went door to door and distributed pamphlets explaining the various schemes to the residents.

Speaking to the women in attendance, Gnaneshwari emphasized the benefits of the Mahashakti Adabidda Nidhi scheme, which provides Rs. 1500 per month to girls who have completed their intermediate education. She also mentioned the Wings of Dreams scheme, through which the government guarantees bank loans for higher education.

Gnaneshwari highlighted the importance of job opportunities for youth and the overall development of the state, stating that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu should be re-elected as Chief Minister for the advancement of Andhra Pradesh.

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the TDP candidate for Gannavaram constituency, has the support of Janasena and BJP parties in his quest to bring about development in the area.