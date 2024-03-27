Yarlagadda Venkatrao gains momentum during campaign in Gannavaram

The Gannavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party is gaining momentum in the election campaign, with a focus on fighting corruption and strengthening leadership. The MLA candidate for TDP, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, is leading the charge, and the alliance with Janasena and BJP is generating excitement in Gannavaram.

In a significant development, several prominent members of the YSRCP have defected to the TDP in Gannavaram. This includes booth convener Bokinala Kiran Kumar and other key members from various villages in the region. They officially joined TDP by wearing scarves in a ceremony attended by Yarlagadda Venkatarao.

Yarlagadda Venkatarao emphasized the need for Nara Chandrababu Naidu to return as Chief Minister, citing the current challenges facing the state. He urged the people of Gannavaram to vote for the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the upcoming elections to address issues like economic instability and unemployment.

The defection of these prominent YSRCP members is seen as a blow to the party and a boost for TDP in Gannavaram. Analysts suggest that growing disillusionment with YSRCP is driving more members to switch sides to TDP.

The event was attended by TDP village party president Bokinala Nageswara Rao, former PACS president Mannar, and other party members. The alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP is gaining strength in Gannavaram, setting the stage for an exciting election battle in the constituency.





