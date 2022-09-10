YCP activist performs 'Porlu Dandalu' demanding road to village

Kadapa: The roads in Andhra Pradesh are showing the pathetic situation in the State and opposition party leaders and people staged many protests demanding to repair the roads as soon as possible. A YSRCP activist staged a protest rolling in the mud road requesting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay a road to his village. The incident took place in 15 ward, B Matam Mandal, Kadapa district.

While doing 'Porlu Dandalu' the YSRCP ward member said that there is no road for Somireddypalli village, Brahmamgari Matam Mandal. It is said that the villagers had so many times approached ministers and other leaders requesting to lay a road to their village but in vain.