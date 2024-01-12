YCP leader Parthasarathy to meet Chandrababu

Vijayawada: YCP senior leader and MLA Parthasarathy will meet TDP leader Chandrababu. At his residence in Hyderabad in afternoon on Friday. He is going to join the Telugu Desam Party. It is reported that he is hoping for a seat in the Nuzveed or Penamalur constituencies of the joint Krishna district.

Last Tuesday night, he had a meeting with TDP leaders at his office in Vijayawada. On the 18th of this month, Chandrababu's 'Ra.. Kadali Ra' public meeting will be held at Gudivada in Krishna district. It seems that Parthasarathy will join TDP on this stage.

Recently, he openly expressed his displeasure with YCP. For the past few days, he has been acting like an antagonist with the YCP. Even after the meeting with CM Jagan, he did not get clarity on the Penamalur ticket. With this, he is ready to leave the party. In this process, he was contacted by TDP leaders and he was inclined towards Telugu Desam.