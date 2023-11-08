Yerragondapalem: No room for corruption in Rythu Bharosa

Yerragondapalem: Social welfare and district in-charge minister Merugu Nagarjuna participated district-level programme of crediting benefits under the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme organised in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, Nagarjuna said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy redefined agriculture, and established Rythu Bharosa Centres to support farmers.

He said that efforts are being made to announce minimum support price for each crop to compensate farmers who lost their crops in that season itself and said no chance of corruption involved in the process as farmers are receiving the benefits in their bank accounts directly.

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said Rs 122.03 crore the second tranche of Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for 2023-24 was released in the district on Tuesday and about Rs 90 crore worth of tools are sanctioned to 6,919 beneficiaries, and they are receiving about Rs 70 crore as subsidy.

Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Sourya Man Patel, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, district agriculture officer Srinivasa Rao, district horticulture officer Gopichand, APMIP PD PV Ramana and others were present.