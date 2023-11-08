Live
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
- Farmers receive financial help of Rs 122.58 cr in Kurnool dist
- State, Central govts flayed for ignoring farmers’ welfare
Just In
Yerragondapalem: No room for corruption in Rythu Bharosa
Social welfare and district in-charge minister Merugu Nagarjuna participated district-level programme of crediting benefits under the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme organised in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday
Yerragondapalem: Social welfare and district in-charge minister Merugu Nagarjuna participated district-level programme of crediting benefits under the YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan scheme organised in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday.
Speaking on occasion, Nagarjuna said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy redefined agriculture, and established Rythu Bharosa Centres to support farmers.
He said that efforts are being made to announce minimum support price for each crop to compensate farmers who lost their crops in that season itself and said no chance of corruption involved in the process as farmers are receiving the benefits in their bank accounts directly.
Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said Rs 122.03 crore the second tranche of Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for 2023-24 was released in the district on Tuesday and about Rs 90 crore worth of tools are sanctioned to 6,919 beneficiaries, and they are receiving about Rs 70 crore as subsidy.
Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Sourya Man Patel, former MLA Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, district agriculture officer Srinivasa Rao, district horticulture officer Gopichand, APMIP PD PV Ramana and others were present.