Yerragondapalem TDP cadres oppose Erixion Babu

Yerragondapalem: TDP leaders of Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency demanded the party high command to conduct a survey on the leadership and then announce the probable candidate for the next elections.

They make it clear that they are willing to work under Budala Ajitha Rao or any other leader, except the present in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, who was allegedly encouraging groups.

TDP senior leaders Ambati Veerareddy, Vutla Seetharamaiah, Venna Venkatareddy, Alla Nasarareddy, Chilaka Israel, and others from Peddaraveedu, Dornala, Tripurantakam, Yerragondapalem and Pullala Cheruvu discussed future course of action at Hanuman Junction Kunta in Peddaraveedu mandal on Tuesday. Ambati Veerareddy and others said that they worked for Telugu Desam Party since its inception and are always stood by the party MLA candidate. They complained that the present in-charge Erixion Babu formed a coterie and encouraging groups at the seniors and village level cadre. They said that he lost credibility among the senior leaders and party workers, as everyone understood how he instigates hatred on one another using their egos.

They said that though the YSRCP cadres and sympathisers at the ground level are looking at TDP, they are not coming forward to join the party just because Erixion Babu is the party in-charge.

Party leaders alleged that Erixion Babu took many one-sided decisions in the last eight months of his leadership in the constituency. They alleged that he complained to high command against many senior leaders including Dr Ravindra, who is known as a good Samaritan in all party supporters. They claimed that they lost value in villages just because they followed the party orders and supported Erixion Babu till date.

They announced that they are expecting the leadership of Ajitha Rao, who already proved to be a friendly and supporting leader, or any other leader the party desires but not

Erixion Babu. They demanded the party leaders to send an observer, who can consider their pleas and send an observer to appoint another leader, who has the support from cadre and sympathisers.