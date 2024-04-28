Yerragondapalem: YSRCP manifesto has upset people, says Erixion Babu

Yerragondapalem : The people waited for an attractive manifesto from the YSR Congress Party, but it has failed to compete with the Super Six schemes of the TDP, said the NDA Yerragondapalem assembly candidate Guduri Erixion Babu.

Speaking at the election campaign in Mallavaram village in Peddaraveedu mandal on Saturday, Erixion Babu thanked the people for their overwhelming response and support to him.

He said that everyone in the constituency, including the women, aged and the youth were extending their support to the NDA and assuring him that they were going to vote for him.

Criticising the YSRCP manifesto released on Saturday afternoon, Erixion Babu criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for claiming that he had fulfilled every promise he had made prior to 2019 polls. The NDA candidate pointed out that Jagan had failed to keep his promise of implementing total prohibition in a phased manner and cancellation of CPS.

He said that the TDP would increase the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 with effect from April and provide a lumpsum amount of Rs 7000 in July including arrears of increment in April, May, and June, and would continue with Rs 4000 pension from August.

But Jagan wants to increase the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 in phases. He said that the NDA had promised to reduce the age for pension for SC, ST, BC and minorities from 60 years to 50 years, but the YSRCP is mum on it.

Referring to the Amma Vodi scheme, he said that Jagan had announced to give Rs 15,000 to all children but limited to a single child later, and reduced the benefit by Rs 2,000 in the name for various reasons.

But, he said that the NDA has announced a scheme to provide benefit to all children in school. He said that the YSRCP manifesto is in no way in comparison to the NDA manifesto, and assured the public that they would implement every scheme and programme promised to them. He requested the people to vote on the cycle symbol and elect Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy as the MP and him as an MLA.

The NDA leaders Mettu Srinivasa Reddy, Gottam Srinivas Reddy, Gumma GAngaraju, Venna Venkat Reddy, Nakka Srinu, Lingala Abraham, Kondareddy and other leaders participated in the campaign.

