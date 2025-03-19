YLP: Hindi language gains prominence at United Nations

Visakhapatnam: The significance of promoting usage of Hindi language at the United Nations (UN) is witnessing rapid progress, observed Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, former Rajya Sabha member and national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP).

At a meeting held in New York with the permanent representative of India to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish, the national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad discussed various aspects related to promoting Hindi and its usage at the UN.

Further, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad mentioned that an agreement has been reached to extend a project aimed at expanding Hindi’s reach for another five years, along with broadcasting news in Hindi from the UN. India has committed to providing Rs.13 crore annually for this initiative. Currently, the programme is being conducted through a website. But there are plans to develop an app to strengthen it, the national president informed.

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi during discussions held with leaders in global events.

At present, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish are recognised as official languages at the UN Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad stressed that in line with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, efforts should be taken to get Hindi included as an official language at the United Nations.