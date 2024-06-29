YLP stresses on importance of promoting Hindi across world

Visakhapatnam : The aim of Vishwa Hindi Parishad is to highlight the importance of Hindi language across the world and make it one of the official languages in the United Nations, said national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP).

Speaking to the media at Andhra University here on Friday, he said the parishad is striving hard to get Hindi language recognised at the international level.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extending possible support to make Hindi popular at international level. YLP appealed to the students across the country to learn Hindi. The laws would come in Hindi in future, he added.



The national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and minister for health and family welfare Y Sathya Kumar for reviving YSR University of Health Sciences as NTR University of Health Sciences. It may be recalled that Lakshmi Prasad resigned as chairman of Official Language Commission upset over renaming of NTR University of Health Sciences as YSR University of Health Sciences by the YSRCP government. Further, Yarlagadda welcomed the CM’s statement that NTR would get Bharat Ratna.

Speaking about politics, he said, “There are no murders in politics, only suicides. This is what happened to the YSRCP.”