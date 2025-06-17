Yoga helps youth achieve goals: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha participated in the Yogandhra programme held at BRTS Yoga Street here on Monday and performed yoga asanas alongside members of the District Red Cross and Youth Red Cross.

Addressing the gathering, the collector stated that continuous yoga practice significantly aids youth in achieving their goals and that yoga asanas are the sole path to physical and mental well-being.

He advised dedicating some time daily to yoga, recognising that each asana has the power to activate a specific part of the body. By practicing them, one can experience the sweetness of yoga.

District Red Cross Chairman Dr G Samaram remarked that the Red Cross conducts numerous service activities, and teaching yoga, which bestows the great fortune of health, is also a significant service. He urged people to take advantage of the government’s initiative and make yoga an essential part of their lives.

District Red Cross Vice-Chairman Dr Velaga Joshi, NCC district coordinator Dr K Ramesh, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, Yoga trainers Satyanarayana and Yugandhar, and other members of the Red Cross and Youth Red Cross also participated.