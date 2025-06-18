Yoga India’s gift to world: Governor

Vijayawada: On the eve of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Governor S Abdul Nazeer in a message has said Andhra Pradesh was organising ‘Yogandhra’ on a huge scale and people were participating in it with great enthusiasm that was never witnessed before.

The Governor said the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ programme that commenced on May 21, will be culminating in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations which will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 21, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to participate.

More than five lakh people are expected to participate in the programme at Visakhapatnam and lakhs of people across the State, making it one of the largest synchronized yoga event ever held.

Yoga is a gift of India to the world, developed over 5,000 years ago and the practice of Yoga leads to the union of individual consciousness with that of the universal consciousness, indicating a perfect harmony between the mind and body, man, and nature, said the Governor.

Quoting Bhagavad Gita, the Governor has said “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.”

The Governor said he firmly believes that the prestigious event of the 11th International Day of Yoga would inspire, ignite, instill and enrich the spirit of yoga among the people and spread the message of importance, impact and the role of yoga in leading a healthy life. He further said, “Yoga is a science, science of well-being, science of youthfulness, science of integrating body, mind and soul.”

Governor Abdul Nazeer appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to actively participate in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations to be held on June 21, in a large number and make it a grand success.