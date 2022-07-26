You can't keep on blaming TDP on Polavaram: Naidu to govt

Vijayawada: Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday, hit out at the government for its 'Polavaram frauds' and said the Chief Minister and his colleagues could not keep on blaming TDP rule for the problems being confronted now in the completion of the national project.

Addressing a strategy committee meeting of his party on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu asked the Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, to explain the reasons for the adverse reports being filed by several Central authorities and the criticism of the Centre on the 'mismanagement' of Polavaram project works since the advent of the YSRCP government.

He said not only had the Chief Minister failed in executing the project properly but also failed in providing the right relief and rehabilitation to the project displaced. If only the government were to sincerely work towards the benefit of the affected people of the project, there would not have been the demand from the people of the 'merged mandals' to get into the fold of Telangana state.

"Why are the people agitating now? What makes them seek going back to Telangana when their mandals had been included in Andhra Pradesh? Would they have been on dharna seeking a remerger with Telangana if only the government took care of them during times of crisis like floods?" Chandrababu Naidu said.

He also criticised the 'Jagananna colonies' concept which the government was using to 'cheat the poor people' in the name of housing. The authorities were only resorting to extortion in this scheme and the scheme had become a burden on the people, he added.