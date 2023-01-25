Young man dies of snakebite while taking selfie with it in Kandukur

A young man lost his life after wearing a snake around his neck and trying to pretend to be Lord Shiva. This incident which took place in Kandukur of Potti Sriramulu district has now gone viral.



Going into the details, Manikantha Reddy from Tallur runs a juice stall in Kandukuru. On Tuesday evening, Manikantha Reddy noticed a snake charmer coming there. After watching the snakes play for a while, Manikantha decided to take a selfie. He told the same thing to the snake charmer and took it in his hand.

He wore a snake around his neck and posed for a photo like Lord Shiva. So far so good. After taking the photo, the snake bite the man while leaving it. As a result, Manikantha was rushed to Ongole RIMS Hospital. But Manikantha Reddy had already lost his life.