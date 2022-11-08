Young man ends life after his wife leaves him over disputes in Srikakulam

The frustrations in married life combined with depression in normal life pushed a person to commit suicide in Srikakulam district where Yalamanchi Gopal (27) of Mamidipalli panchayat Rajam village committed suicide by drinking pesticide.

According to the details of the Baruwa police, Yalamanchi Bairamma of Rajam village has three sons. Two of them are migrant workers in abroad. The third son Gopal has completed his engineering and is working in a private company in Bangalore. Gopal got married to Dummu Chandni from the same village 18 months ago.

However, since six months, there has been conflict between the couple. The village elders held a meeting twice and decided to unite the couples. It was decided to hold another meeting on the 6th of this month.

No matter how much he told his wife, she didn't turn up to him. Distressed over it, Gopal on Sunday evening drank insecticide and became unconscious. The mother immediately took him to the Haripuram Social Hospital. From there he was shifted to Srikakulam RIMS and died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment there.

The death of Gopal, who used to be with everyone, cast a shadow of sadness in the village of Rajam. On the complaint of the deceased's mother, SI V. Satyanarayana has registered a case and is investigating.