Young man slits throat of a girl for rejecting his love in Tadepalligudem

An horrific incident took place in Kondruprolu of Tadepalligudem rural mandal of West Godavari district where a young man slit the throat of a woman on Thursday for rejecting his love.

According to the details, young man Rajulapati Kalyan, who was chasing a young woman under pretext of love. As the woman was rejecting his love, the young man went to the latter's house after midnight on Thursday and slit her throat.

He also attacked the younger sister and mother of the victim with a knife. Locals noticed them and rushed the three people who were lying in a pool of blood to the Eluru Government Hospital.

It seems that the young girl's father had warned the accused Kalyan several times in the past. A case has been registered in Tadepalligudem and the police are investigating.