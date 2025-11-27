Young SVU innovator develops ‘Animal Market app’

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao launched ‘Animal Market App’ on Wednesday, marking a major step in promoting digital solutions for farmers and rural communities. The new platform brings together a wide range of services, from livestock trading to agricultural support — into a single, easy-to-use application.

During launch, the Vice Chancellor personally tested the app and watched a live tomato purchase by farmers. He praised its transparency, user-friendly features, and smooth functioning. The app has been developed by Macha Poorna Prasad, a fourth-year BTech (CSE) student from SVU College of Engineering. Prof Narasinga Rao applauded the young innovator for his technical skills and commitment to building a socially useful product. Poorna Prasad is also the founder of ‘Ceeras,’ a startup that connects students with industry projects and has already facilitated more than 1,200 real-time internships and built applications for over 10 clients.

Animal Market App offers a wide range of services such as buying and selling animals, feed, dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and crop produce. It also helps farmers connect with veterinary doctors, receive vaccination alerts, and stay updated on animal health and disease warnings. A community forum allows farmers to share ideas and solutions, while the platform also provides articles on modern farming techniques, AI-based cattle pricing, and agriculture trends. In its beta phase, the app has already shown strong results with over 9,500 downloads, 15,000 active listings, 2,700 animals traded, 100 veterinarians on-board, and transactions worth Rs 70 lakh completed. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor congratulated Prof D Vivekananda Reddy, Head of CSE, faculty members of the department, Principal Prof G Sreenivasulu, and Vice Principal Prof Ch D V Subba Rao for guiding the student.