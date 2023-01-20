Young man ties knot to a minor girl in Anantapur, child welfare officials take action

The atrocity took place in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur where a young man named Srikanth tied knot to a minority girl. This incident which took place in Amityal is now going viral. Hemalatha, who belongs to the village, is studying 8th standard in Anantapura District High Government School. Two days ago, 23-year-old Srikanth from the same village deceived her in the name of love.

However, in the panchayat held, the village elders have asked the young man to the knot and said they got married. A video of a young man tying a yellow rope around a girl's neck has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, ICDS PD Sridevi responded to this incident and directed Uravakonda rural supervisor to meet the girl. Arrangements were made to move the girl to a child home. They said that the girls will be kept in the KGBV school and educated until they become majors.

The police also responded to the incident and said that the young man was taken into custody.