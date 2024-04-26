  • Menu
Addl DC Assured Measures to procure paddy
Gadwal: The district additional collector Musini Venkateshwarlu has assured tha farmers that immediate measures to be taken to procure Rabi paddy from the district without any mistakes.

He had inspected the procurement centers arranged in Gadwal and Itikyal mandal.

On this occasion he had stated that if the farmers bring the grains to the purchase centers with quality standards,They will be paid support price decided by the government.To speed up the process of procurement the Millers should pay special attention for the transportation of the collected grains from the procurement centers.He also ordered the APMC CC s to facilitate the procurement centers with tents and drinking water for the farmers as the temperatures are getting high.

DAO Govind Nayak,DRDO Narshingh Rao, and other officials were participated.

X