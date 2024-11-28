Young warriors exhorted to conserve environs

Visakhapatnam : Children are the true environmental warriors, said GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar.

At the Schoolchildren Congress organised by the International Society of Waste Management, Air, and Water (ISWMAW) at GITAM Deemed to be University on Wednesday, the commissioner shed light on the pressing issues faced by Visakhapatnam, revealing that the city produces 1,200 tonnes of solid waste daily with a treatment cost of Rs.2,400 per tonne-an unsustainable financial strain on the government.

Also, he voiced concern over the city’s rising air pollution levels that reached hazardous levels..

ISWMAW president Prof Sadhan K Ghosh applauded the participation of children in waste management initiatives, particularly in northeastern states, where two lakh students from 152 schools are actively involved in reusing and recycling waste materials. He announced plans to extend similar projects to Visakhapatnam in the coming years to promote environmental responsibility among the city’s youth.

The institution in-charge vice-chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao underscored the need for India to prioritise environmental sustainability despite its status as the third-largest economy in the world.

Norwegian chief scientist Dr Englesen emphasised the importance of children in advancing the principles of circular economy. He highlighted the younger generation’s role as key drivers of change.

The congress also featured innovative presentations and projects by school students, offering practical solutions to pressing environmental challenges. The event brought together students, academicians, and environmental experts to address critical environmental challenges such as waste management, air pollution, and the reduction of plastic usage.