Youth brutally murdered
Highlights
Nellore: A 23-year-old youth was brutally murdered in broad daylight at Alankar Centre in the city on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Like (23), a resident of Victoria Nagar of Mulapet area.
According to the 1 town police Circle Inspector C Koteswara Rao, Like and SK Noor of Victoria Nagar were friends. There was a dispute between the duo for some time for various reasons.
The CI explained that the accused Noor developed perasonal grudge against Like and stabbed him to death by chasing him up to Alankar Centre. Later, the accused fled from the spot.
One town police registered a case and started investigation.
