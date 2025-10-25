Youth held in POCSO case

Tirupati: Tirupati rural police have arrested a youth in a case registered under POCSO Act for harassing a minor girl. The accused was identified as Kola Dilip Kumar (28), a native of Chennapalli village in Chittoor district. He was staying at Venkatadri Apartments in Tirupati rural mandal. Speaking to reporters on Friday, ASP Ravimanoharachari revealed the case details. Accused Dilip has been harassing a minor girl, who is known to his family, for nearly six months in the name of love.





During late hours on October 22, he came to the girl’s house and threatened to kill her and her family if she refuses his love proposal. When the girl shouted, her mother and brother came and the accused ran away after seeing them. Following a complaint from victim’s mother, police registered a case and started investigation. Acting on the instructions of senior officials, the investigation team arrested Kola Dilip Kumar near RC Puram Junction.





The ASP warned that strict action will be taken against anyone, who harasses or threatens minors. He also appealed to public to report any cases of child harassment or suspicious behaviour immediately by calling Dial 112 or by contacting police, assuring that details of the callers will be kept confidential.