Youth opting for theatre as career need encouragement

Vijayawada: “I love drama and I live in drama. I love theatre and I will do my contribution to theatre and theatre artistes,” said Sk Mahaboob Basha, a theatre activist.

Basha is not a professional artiste but his acting is professional. He worked in State Bank of India in different capacities and retired recently. He bagged Best Second Production for his play ‘The Imposters’ in the drama competitions organized by the Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation, Government of Andhra Pradesh, recently in Guntur.

Basha was born in 1963 to Sk Moulali and Mymoon. He said his parents encouraged in his childhood to act in dramas. He thanked his wife Sk Meharunnisa Begum for immense support to continue his activities.

Basha had staged about 60 plays/playlets during his theatre journey. Some of them are “Dharmo Rakshita Rashataha”, “Bahuukrutavesham”, Yentanta duram”, Natanalayam”, Raagaragini”, “Madhyataragati Mandahasam”, Alochinchandi Please”, “Karulo She karu”, Padamatigali”, “Navvandi idi Vishadam”, “Nirmala”, “Nishiddhakshari”, “Kanyasulkam”, “Rajagruha pravesam”, “Miss marry”, and “Bombay Tailors”. Out of his plays many were directed by him.

Speaking with The Hans India, he said that “I like to do something at the theatre as I got some recognition only because of the stage. I converted a part of my house for rehearsals and to conduct meetings and seminars”, Basha expressed humbly. As a responsible theatre person, he started “Rangasthala Kalakarula Ikya Vedika” and served to the needy artistes to maximum extent. He also actively participated in “Rangastali”, an audience club, Narasaraopet.

Apart from stage Basha also shared his presence in big screen movies like Lakshmi, Mahatma, Baanam, Golkonda High school, Basabtgu and in Television Puttadi bomma, Swathi Chinukulu, Sandade Sandadi.

For his best services to the theatre “Yuva Kala Vahini’’, “NTR Kala Parishad”, “Javvadi Rama Rao’’ and many organizations honoured him. He also got Nandi Pursaskarams three times for his best performance and about 25 awards in different parishads during his theatre career.