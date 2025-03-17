Youth should be educated on Sriramulu’s life: Min

Kurnool: On the occasion of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T G Bharath paid floral tributes at his statue at the Children’s Park here.

Speaking at the event, the Minister described Potti Sriramulu as a great personality who should be remembered by all Telugu people.

He highlighted Sriramulu’s sacrifice for a separate State, emphasising the importance of educating today’s youth about his life and contributions. Minister Bharath assured that he would put in efforts to secure Bharat Ratna award for Potti Sriramulu, stating that he would bring the people’s request to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Collector P Ranjith Basha described Potti Sriramulu as the pride of the Telugu people. He recalled how Sriramulu secured a job early in life but later resigned, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, and dedicated himself to public service.

The Collector noted that Sriramulu actively participated in the Salt Satyagraha and was imprisoned three times. He hailed Potti Sriramulu’s relentless struggle for linguistic States and his 58-day hunger strike for the formation of Andhra Pradesh.

KUDA Chairman Somisetti Venkateswarlu, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, and BC Welfare Officer Venkateswarlu, participated in the event, paying respects to the legendary leader.