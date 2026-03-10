Solar micro-grids to power remote Melghat villages: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said in the state assembly that the government has adopted the Solar Micro-Grid model to provide electricity to remote villages in Melghat.

He said that instead of providing individual solar units to every house, a high-capacity solar project will be set up in the village to create a microgrid. Electricity generated with the help of battery storage will then be distributed to every household.

The issue regarding electricity supply and other facilities in the Melghat region (Dharni and Chikhaldara talukas) of Amravati district was raised by MLA Sulabha Khodke. Members Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil also participated in the discussion.

Fadnavis said that many villages in Melghat are located in dense forest reserve areas, making it impossible to provide electricity through the traditional power grid.

He said that efforts failed in the past due to a lack of permission from the Forest Department.

“In 2017, the government decided to give individual solar systems to homes. Under the ‘Saubhagya’ scheme in 2018, many houses were electrified. However, due to the remote terrain, Annual Maintenance Contracts could not be implemented effectively, leading to systems falling into disrepair,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that solar micro-grid work has been completed in two villages, while work is underway in five villages through NGO initiatives. The tender process for four villages is complete, and approximately Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned for the remaining villages.

He also said that road repair and tarring work in four villages would be taken up on priority.

Replying to another question, Fadnavis said the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme applies only to those using up to 7.5 Horsepower (HP). Farmers who bring their electricity consumption within this limit will be eligible for the scheme’s benefits. He was responding to MLA Satyajeet Deshmukh regarding farmers in Shirala taluka (Sangli district) being deprived of benefits. Member Shekhar Nikam also joined the discussion.

Following complaints from farmers in Shirala about high electricity bills, a site inspection of 52 power connections was conducted. The inquiry revealed that the bills were accurate and reflected actual high consumption, said the chief minister.

He added that a special independent rate is currently applied to these consumers, which is different from the general rate, and the government is “thinking positively” about whether further relief can be provided.

Fadnavis clarified that consumers using more than 7.5 HP cannot benefit from the scheme.

He said the classification of agricultural pumps is determined by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), not the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

A proposal for a separate classification was presented to the Commission but was not approved. However, he assured that efforts to provide relief to farmers will continue.



